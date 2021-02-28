PM’s Mann Ki Baat update; PM Modi regrets for not learning Tamil

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the nation in the 74th edition of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’. “Through inspiring examples, January’s #MannKiBaat highlighted diverse topics ranging from art, culture, tourism and agri innovation. Would love to hear more such motivating anecdotes for the programme in February, which will take place on the 28th,” he tweeted.

In his previous radio programme, PM Modi condemned the violence that broke out in the National Capital between protesting farmers and the Delhi Police on Republic Day. “In the midst of all this, India was shocked to witness the insult of the tricolour on 26th January. We have to fill the coming days with hope and novelty.” He also lauded India for its success in carrying out the initial phase of a nationwide coronavirus vaccination drive. Vaccinating corona warriors, who are at the frontline of India’s battle against the deadly pandemic, is the country’s priority” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened up his heart in the radio programme. He said that one of his biggest regrets is that he has not been able to learn Tamil. “It is a beautiful language that is prominent around the world. Many people have told me about the quality of literature and poetry written in Tamil,” he said.