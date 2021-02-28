Revised fuel prices for March announced in a gulf country

The revised fuel prices for the month of March has been announced in a gulf country. Qatar Petroleum (QP) has announced the March 2021 fuel prices in Qatar. The Qatar Petroleum has hiked the price of petrol and diesel.

The premium and super grade petrol will cost QR1.60 and QR1.65 per litre, respectively from March 1. The price of premium and super grade petrol was increased by 15 dirhams. Diesel will coast QR1.60 per litre up by 15 dirhams.

The petrol prices were increased 15 dirhams and 10 dirhams in February and January, respectively. Diesel also saw a rise of 15 dirhams in February.