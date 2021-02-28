Single lane of 25.54 km road in 18 hours; to be in ‘Limca Book of Records’

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has successfully completed a single lane of 25.54km road. The road is constructed between Vijaypur-Solapur (NH 52) in a record time of 18 hours. Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari said that the construction will be recorded in the ‘Limca Book of Records.’

“About 500 contractual workers worked hard for the project. Along with these employees, I congratulate the National Highways Authority project manager, officers, all the representatives of the contractor company, and the project officers” Gadkari tweeted congratulating the construction workers. This road is a part of the traffic corridor between Bengaluru-Chitradurga-Vijayapura-Solapur-Aurangabad-Dhule-Indore-Gwalior.

He also added that at present, the work on 110km of Solapur-Vijayapur Highway is underway. He said that the project will be finished by October 2021.