‘The agenda of BJP and TMC is to divide people on communal lines and rule the masses’: CPM

Surya Kanta Mishra, the West Bengal CPI(M) secretary has said that the BJP and TMC has only one agenda. And that is to divide people on communal lines and rule the masses. He said this while addressing a rally at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata.

“Both the TMC and the BJP are two sides of the same coin. Their agenda is to divide people on communal lines and rule the masses. We have seen how TMC leaders are joining the BJP lock, stock and barrel. Except for the chief minister and some of her leaders, the rest have switched over to the BJP. Both the TMC and the BJP now stand unmasked”, said Surya Kanta Mishra.

“We need a government which can fill up all the vacancies in state government jobs and semi-government sectors within a year. Neither the TMC nor the BJP can do it. Only the Left and secular forces are capable of it,” he said.



“There will be an effort to divert attention from today’s meeting by engineering other incidents after the rally is over. But please don’t get swayed away. When there was an attack on the livelihood of the common man, then a war of words was going on between the TMC and the BJP,” he added.

The election for West Bengal assembly will be held in 8 phases from March. The left parties are facing the election in alliance with Congress.