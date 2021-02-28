Trending; Maniram creates beautiful melodies with his Swinging flute

Maniram Mandawi is here with his unique flute. It’s called a ‘swinging flute’ as it cannot be played with mouth but can create beautiful melodies just by swaying it in the air.

Maniram belongs to the Gond Adiwasi community in Chattisgarh. The man was caught on camera moving the flute to bring out the sound. The video was posted on Twitter by a page called ‘People’s Archive on Rural India. The page focuses on the news coming from the grassroots level and it was founded by Ramon Magsaysay awardee author and journalist P. Sainath.

The special flute is made with Bamboo. This instrument has two important roles. One is that it produces lovely melodies as any other musical instrument. Secondly, it can also be used to ward off wild animals from destroying the crops.

“I once asked an 80-year-old man who was making flutes- his name was Mandar Singh Mandawi and he had even been to Japan with his flutes. ‘What are these flutes for?’ I asked. He told me that the flute was for music as well as for us young people to ward off animals when we go to ‘ghotuls'(dormitories) through the forest,” Maniram said. Maniram’s videos have gone viral on the microblogging site. Netizens showed their love for the swinging flute.