Union Home Minister Amit Shah reveals the reason for Congress party’s decline

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah has revealed the reason for Congress party’s decline in the country. The former BJP president has said that the Congress party is collapsing all over the country due to ‘ dynasty politics’. He said this while speaking at a rally in Puducherry. Amit Shah also ridiculed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for saying there was no ‘dedicated’ fisheries ministry

” Many senior leaders were leaving the Congress “because it is collapsing across the country due to dynasty politics”, said Amit Shah.

“Rahul Gandhi said here a few days ago… why has the Modi government not created a separate department for fishermen. Narendra Modiji has already worked to form a separate ministry for fishermen. Rahul bhaiya (brother)… you were on leave, so you are not aware…,” said Amit Shah.

“I want to ask people of Puducherry… The party whose leader has been in Lok Sabha for four terms does not know fisheries department started in the country two years ago. Can that party take care of the welfare of Puducherry?” he asked.