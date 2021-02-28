Youths sodomise and kills nine-year-old boy in Uttar Pradesh

Two youths allegedly sodomised and killed a nine-year-old boy in Uttar Pradesh. The accused are arrested by the police. The minor boys is a resident of a village in Balrampur district. He had gone to a local fair on February 14. He went missing in the fair, after which his father filed a complaint with the local police.

Days later his body was found stuffed in a bag lying near a pond in the village. Police came and retrieved the body. The body was sent for post-mortem examination. The victim’s post-mortem report confirmed that he was sexually assaulted before being murdered.

Police took two local youths into custody on the basis of evidence and suspicion raised by villagers. They were questioned and they confessed to having murdered the boy after sexually assaulting him. “As the boy fell unconscious (after the sexual assault), the accused got scared and decided to kill him. The boy was strangled to death and his body was then disposed of in a nearby pond,” said a police officer.

Police have booked the accused under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.