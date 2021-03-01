Section 144 imposed in capital city

The Lucknow administration has imposed prohibitory order under Section 144 of CrPC in the city. The administration imposed Section 144 in the capital city of Uttar Pradesh in view of expected protests.

As per the statement issued by the Lucknow administration, political parties, student organizations, or farmer unions could hold protests in the region and that may have an “adverse effect” on the prevailing peaceful situation in the city. The statement also said that as festivals including MahaShivratri, Holika Dahan, Shab-e-Barat, Good Friday, and Easter Saturday, were round the corner and anti-social elements may disrupt peace on the occasion.