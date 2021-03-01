After PM Modi, Union minister Amit Shah and S. Jayashankar received the COVID-19 vaccine

New Delhi: Union Minister Amit Shah has been shortlisted for the first dose of vaccine in the second phase of Covid vaccination. Home Minister Amit Shah received his first dose of the Covaxin vaccine just hours after giving it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.

Amit Shah was vaccinated by a team of doctors at Medanta Hospital. Apart from Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S. Jayashankar, Union Minister Jitendra Singh and NCP President Sharad Pawar were among those who received the first dose of the vaccine today.