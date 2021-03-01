Aishwarya Rai’s doppelganger spotted in Pakistan. See the viral pics

The gorgeous actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has many doppelgangers. Recently, the internet has found a new Pakistani blogger named Aamna Imran. The beauty blogger bears an uncanny resemblance to the Jazbaa actress. Many had commented that she looks like Aishwarya Rai after seeing Aamna’s pictures. With this, Aamna started making videos imitating Aishwarya in makeup and costume.

Netizens are flooding the comments section of her posts with compliments, and are writing how she looks like a carbon copy of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Aamna has more than 3k followers on Instagram. Her Instagram bio reads, “Media: “Aishwarya Rai Doppelganger”. Peace Love Unity Tolerance Humbled.”