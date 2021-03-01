New Delhi: China has reportedly conspired to disrupt the country’s power supply. There are reports that China has deployed hackers to destroy India after the clashes in Galvan. A study by Record Future found that China was trying to disrupt the country’s state-owned computer network, including the country’s electricity supply system.

China had deployed hackers to hack into the computer networks of about a dozen companies. The group has been trying to break the computer network since mid-2020. The State Intelligence Ministry, the Chinese intelligence security agency, and the People’s Liberation Army have planned to disrupt the country’s power supply.

NTPS, the country’s largest power company, had planned to attack five primary local load dispatch centers and two ports to facilitate power supply. In addition, it was discovered that several defence systems were under the surveillance of hackers.

There are indications that China is behind the blackout in Mumbai. On October 13, there was a power outage in Mumbai. Then it was dark for hours in the major cities of the state. There are indications that Red Echo, a company with ties to China, is behind this.