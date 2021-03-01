Chinese hackers target India’s Covid vaccine manufactures Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech

A cyber intelligence company has revealed a shocking news that a hacking group sponsored and backed by Chinese government has targeted the IT systems of Indian companies that make Covid-19 vaccine. international new agency, Reuters has reported this citing Cyber intelligence firm named Cyfirma.

The report says that the Chinese hackers had targeted Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech. A Chinese hacking group APT10, also known as Stone Panda has tried to hack the IT systems of Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech. They , had identified gaps and vulnerabilities in the IT infrastructure and supply chain software of Bharat Biotech and the Serum Institute of India (SII). This was revealed by Cyfirma, based in Singapore and Tokyo.

“The real motivation here is actually exfiltrating intellectual property and getting competitive advantage over Indian pharmaceutical companies,” said Cyfirma Chief Executive Kumar Ritesh, formerly a top cyber official with British foreign intelligence agency MI6.

Also Read: ‘Is it a warning by China ‘: Study reveals the Chinese connection in the ‘ Mumbai blackout’

He said APT10 was actively targeting SII, which is making the AstraZeneca vaccine for many countries and will soon start bulk-manufacturing Novavax shots.