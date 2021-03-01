Covid-19 Update: 226 new recoveries reported in Oman

312 new coronavirus cases were reported in Oman in the last 24 hours. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in the country. Till now 141808 people were infected with coronavirus infection in Oman. 226 recoveries and 7 new deaths were also reported in Oman in the last 24 hours. Thus the number of recovered people has surged to 132685. The death toll stands at 1577.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Committee in Oman has ordered to all commercial activities across all governorates from from 8pm to 5am, starting March 4 to March 20. Only fuel stations, health institutions and private pharmacies are exempted.

The Committee also asked schools to continue online learning. The online education in public schools has been extended from Sunday March 7 to Thursday March 11.