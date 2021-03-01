Covid-19 Update: 2526 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the Covid-19 situation in the country. 2526 new coronavirus cases along with 1107 recoveries and 17 deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours. Thus the total number of confirmed cases has reached at 394,050. The total recoveries has reached at 382,332. The death toll stands at 1238. At present there are 10480 active cases in the country.

The ministry has conducted 175,033 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. Till now over 30.8 million tests were conducted in the country.

Coronavirus infections in the UAE have fallen by 22 per cent — which is more than a fifth from a late January peak. The UAE has one of the world’s fastest Covid vaccination campaigns, having administered 56 doses per 100 people and crossed more than 6 million doses earlier this week.