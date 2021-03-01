Covid-19 Updates: 9735 additional Covid-19 tests conducted in Qatar

473 new coronavirus cases along with 440 recoveries and 1 new death was reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. This was updated by the Ministry of Public health in the country. Thus the total cases reported in Qatar has surged to 164,137. The overall recoveries reached at 154,061. The death toll stands at 259.

At present there are 9817 active cases in the country. There are 98 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 686. 7 were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and so 99 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU.

The ministry has conducted 9735 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. In this 6373 people were tested for the first time. Till now 154,4331 people were tested in Qatar.