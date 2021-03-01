Covid-19 Vaccination: Everything you you need to know about ‘Covaxin’

The second phase of Covid-19 vaccination has began in India on Monday. In the second phase senior citizen aged above 60 and people aged 45 a nd above with serious illness will be vaccinated.

Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, the Vice- Chairman of Research Cell of Indian Medical Association Kerala state has explained all the details and relevant scientific facts about the Covaxin.

Covaxin is a vaccine made in India by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research and National Institute of Virology. Covaxin is a whole virus inactivated vaccine.

Another vaccine that is used is Covisheild. This is developed by Oxford University-Astra Zeneca, manufactured in India by Serum Institute India. This is an adenoviral vector vaccine. This vaccine carries the ID of the spike protein with it.

Both the vaccines are safe and pre-proven to activate our immune system in the right format. Vaccine is effective even among people with age more than 55 years. And the vaccine is effective for a duration of at least 10 months. The vaccine is very much effective against the new muted strains of Covid-19.

As per a study published in The Lancet, 55.6% of those who received Covaxin reported the usual self-limiting symptoms of any vaccination. This was lower than the average of 65.9%, but direct comparison was not possible because of relatively small number of Covaxin recipients in the study. No serious effects were reported in that study of 5396 participants.