COVID-19 vaccination: Supreme court judges to be vaccinated from tomorrow

New Delhi: Supreme Court judges, including the Chief Justice, will get the Covid vaccine from tomorrow. The vaccine is administered through the CoWIN portal. The vaccine is administered at a special center set up in the Supreme Court complex.

In addition to the judges, their families can also receive the vaccine from the vaccine center. In addition, judges will be able to receive the vaccine at the hospital if needed. The Union Ministry of Health has rejected reports that judges may have a choice between Covishield and Covaxin. The cost of vaccination will be as per the center’s guidelines, the Supreme Court registry said. Private hospitals can charge up to ? 250 per shot.