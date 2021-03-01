Emirates Airlines announces new flight service

Dubai based Emirates Airlines has announced a new flight service. Emirates Airlines has announced a new flight service to Sudan. The new daily flight service to and from Khartoum will begin from March 9, 2021.

Emirates flight EK733 will depart from Dubai at 14:50hrs and it will arrive at Khartoum at 17:10hrs. EK734 departs Khartoum at 18:45hrs, arriving in Dubai at 00:40hrs, the following day. Emirates will make use of its Boeing777-300ER for the service.

“The increase of frequencies to daily from Khartoum are a direct response to growing passenger demand for Emirates services, and are designed to improve our customers’ experience through greater choice and added convenience. Emirates is the top choice for travellers in Sudan, and we are committed to growing our operations to and from Khartoum further to support the country’s post-pandemic recovery and help grow opportunities for future trade and investment”, said Khalfan Al Salami, Country Manager for Sudan.