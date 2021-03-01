Gulf country orders close all commercial activities from March 4

A gulf country has decided to impose strict measures again to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection. Oman has announced this.

The Supreme Committee in Oman has ordered to close all commercial activities across all governorates from from 8pm to 5am, starting March 4 to March 20.. Only fuel stations, health institutions and private pharmacies are exempted.

The Committee also asked schools to continue online learning. The online education in public schools has been extended from Sunday March 7 to Thursday March 11.

Members of the public have been urged to exercise utmost caution in their daily activities, and to avoid social gatherings, which have been scientifically proven to cause large outbreaks of infections.