I & B Ministry appoints new members to Central Board of Film Certification

The Information and Broadcasting ministry has appointed new members to the Advisory Panel of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala. The ministry has appointed 19 persons in the panel. The members were appointed for a period of 2 years.

The new members include film and TV actor Krishna Prasad, actress Menaka Suresh, actress Jeleja Kumari, Gomathy Mahadevan, Dr. Prameela Devi, Girija KV, Lakshmi Das, Lekshmi Saji, Sreedevi Ammal. Lakshmi Vijayan, Anita Karanavar, Dr.V. Sujatha, Rathi I.V., Anupama.P, Sindhu.A, P.V.Sughathakumari, K.P.Raveeendran, Abdul Salam.P and Yassia Beegum.A.K.

Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) is a statutory body under Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, regulating the public exhibition of films under the provisions of the Cinematograph Act 1952. Films can be publicly exhibited in India only after they have been certified by the Central Board of Film Certification.

CBFC has its headquarters at Mumbai. It has nine Regional offices.