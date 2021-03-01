Is Chinese hackers targeting India’s energy supply? hacking also took place in 2020… Read more!!!

Chinese hackers target Indian power companies. According to a study released by the US-based cyber security firm Record Future, there has been a massive hacking of government agencies in India by 2020.

At the same time, the report does not say that the problems were caused by malware deposited by hackers. However, it is suspected that Chinese malware was behind the widespread power outage in Mumbai on October 13 last year.

The two-hour power outage caused even the stock exchange to close. In addition, trains in the country were canceled and offices in Mumbai and Thane were closed as a result.

Five local load dispatch centers and two ports of NTPC Ltd, the country’s largest power supply company, were hit by the cyber attack. At the same time, the report mentions that the conflict in Ladakh was behind the cyber attack.