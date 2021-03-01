Know how lemon tea helps to reduce weight

Are you trying to lose weight? If so, eating the right foods and exercising regularly is essential for weight loss. The food you eat directly affects your body weight. That is why it is essential to pay attention to the foods you eat. Drinking unhealthy drinks can become a barrier for those trying to lose weight. Most people like to drink a hot cup of coffee in the morning. But instead, you can start the day by drinking lemon tea which is a healthy alternative. While lemonade with honey is considered an effective remedy, lemon tea gives you the same benefits. Fitness lovers are assured that this healthy drink is effective.

You can drink lemon tea hot or cold, depending on your taste. Here is how to make regular lemon tea for effective results:

How to make regular lemon tea: Boil some water in a bowl, add a tablespoon of tea powder, and heat the water for one minute. Remove the pan from the oven and add the squeezed lemon juice and sugar to the tea. Stir well and strain the tea. Drink hot or cold, depending on your taste. For effective results, you can drink one or two cups of lemon tea daily without sugar. Avoid adding sugar to tea if you are trying to lose extra weight. Adding sugar will increase the number of calories in the drink, which is not good for weight loss.