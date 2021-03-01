Know why Indian expats are not attracted by ‘historic’ low ticket prices

Although the flight ticket price from UAE to India has been slashed the expats are no interested in travelling to their home country. As per experts working the travel field, the stricter Covid testing and quarantine regulations, and high numbers in cases are the reason for this.

As per regulations every passenger to India from UAE must undergo at least five polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests. Passengers need to undergo one test each before and after departure, one seven days after arrival, one before returning to Dubai, and the final one at arrival and all these at their own expense.

Also Read: Emirates Airlines announces new flight service

The ticket prices has reached a record low but these factors force the expats not to travel. As per Indian expatriates, travel agents, and industry experts historically low ticket prices are ‘not at all encouraging passengers to take a trip home.’

At present, the cheapest return ticket prices to Delhi is approximately Dh699, Dh748 to Hyderabad, Dh675 to Mumbai, and Dh711 to Kochi. “Earlier, one-way tickets from India to UAE were priced at about Dh600. Now, one-way tickets are going for as low as Dh250 to Dh310, depending on the destination,” said a travel agency owner.

The travel agents, and industry experts claim that this situation will change by the end of March.