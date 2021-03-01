LPG cylinder rates increased again, second hike in four days: Check new prices

The price of LPG cylinder has been hiked again. This is the second hike in the last four days. The price of LPG has been increased by Rs 25.

So thus one 14.2 kg cylinder is now Rs 819 in Delhi. In Mumbai, the 14.2 kg LPG cylinder was priced at Rs. 819 and it was selling at Rs.835 and Rs.822 in Chennai and Bengaluru respectively.

In the month of February, the price has been hiked three times. The first hike was done on February 4 by Rs 25, followed by a price increase of Rs 50 on February 14 and then a hike of another Rs 25 on February 25. The prices have been constantly increasing since December and cumulatively there has been a hike of more than Rs 150 per cylinder till now.

Meanwhile, the price of both petrol and diesel has remained the same as Sunday, February 28. This is the second consecutive day that there has been no change in the rates