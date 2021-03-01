Price of CNG, PNG updated: Check new rates

The updated price for Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and domestic piped natural gas (PNG) has been announced in Delhi. The revised prices were announced by Indraprastha Gas Limited. Indraprastha Gas Limited is the retailer of CNG to automobiles and piped natural gas to household kitchens.

The revised CNG price in New Delhi is now Rs 43.40 per kg while the new PNG price is Rs 28.41 per standard cubic meter (including VAT). The new rates will be applicable from Tuesday 6 am onward.