Registration for the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination will begin today

Thiruvananthapuram: The health department said that the registration for the second phase of COVID-19 Vaccination in the State would begin today. Registration is allowed for all citizens over the age of 60 and only for patients with other medical conditions aged between 45 and 59.

As per the guidelines of the Union Ministry of Health, it provides facilities for vaccination in the State Private hospitals selected in addition to those by various government hospitals. Vaccination is free in government hospitals. It is now available to the general public for direct registration. The public can register for the Covid vaccination via the CoWIN (https://www.cowin.gov.in) portal and through the Arogya Sethu app.