Union Minister Smriti Irani enjoys Golgappas from a roadside stall. See pics

Street vendors in Varanasi are shocked to see the person who came to eat ‘Golgappa’ (Panipuri) from their shop. Union Minister Smriti Irani was the guest who shocked them. The Union Minister visited the Mahadeva Temple in Varanasi along the way she tastes the ‘Banarasi Golgappa’ at the roadside stall. Golgappa (Panipuri) is one of the most popular Indian street delicacies. It looks like a sack that encloses with a drawstring. It is prepared with different flavors in Golgappa balls. Golgappa is packed with paneer, sweet corn, and a variety of meats.

Smriti Irani came to attend an official meeting in Varanasi. Later, while visiting the temple, the minister visited the shop to taste Panipuri. A huge crowd gathered outside the stall to see her and she greeted everyone by raising the slogan of Har-Har Mahadev. The minister also thanked the shopkeeper for feeding her a customized Gol Gappa