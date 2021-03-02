50 per cent hospitals lack fire safety measures; BMC survey report

A recent survey by BMC shows that 50 per cent of hospitals have been served notices for safety lapses. Urban Development minister Eknath Shinde replied to a question on fire safety audits that 663 private hospitals out of 1324 are danger prone.

50.075% of the hospitals surveyed by the civic authority lacks fire safety measures. Minister added that when it comes to the government hospitals, 38 hospitals were surveyed and notices served for lapses to them too. The question on fire safety measures were jointly submitted by leaders like Atul Bhatkalkar, Abu Azmi, Yamini Jadhav, Devendra Fadnavis and several others to the urban development minister on the backdrop of Bhandara incident.

Minister said that in Thane, 347 hospitals were surveyed of which 28 were discovered to have shut down, 151 had submitted fire compliance while the remaining 168 had been given time till 22nd February to submit the same.

Responding to the minister’s reply, BJP’s Atul Bhatkalkar said, “This is a stereotypical standard reply. The government has said that it will take action but they don’t take any steps that’s why we keep seeing a repetition of such incidents.”