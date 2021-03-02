“A day in my life”; Deepika Padukone shares video on Instagram

Deepika Padukone is the favorite Bollywood actress of the audience. The actress is also active on social media and shares many pictures with her fans on it. Now a video shared by Deepika is going viral on social media. Deepika shared a video titled “My daily routine”. The actress shared a video of herself going from one set to another, choosing a costume, taking a break to have a snack, checking her phone, and jokes during the shooting.

When asked about her daily routine, Deepika said, “It’s really difficult to say because no two days are the same but wake up, brush my teeth, and have breakfast. I like the mornings to be really quiet. And then, I like to throw in a workout at some point of the day but other than that, everything is open.”Deepika Padukone will play the lead role in the movie starring Prabhas. Deepika Padukone is also seen in Hrithik Roshan’s film Fighter. Shakun Batra’s and Ranveer Singh’s’ 83 are Deepika’s upcoming films.