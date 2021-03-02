Angry protesters pelt stones at Police; police to lathi-charge and use water cannons

Angry protesters pelt stones at police personnel leaving many of them injured. The incident took place near Garsain in Uttarakhand. In order to disperse the violent mob, police had to lathi-charge and use water cannons.

As per reports, the protesters were marching towards Uttarakhand Assembly demanding the widening of the 19-km road from Ghat to Nandprayag. The security personnel tried to stop them from marching towards the Assembly. This made the protesters turn violent. They began pelting stones at the security personnel.

“With their demand of the widening of the road, they called for a march to the Assembly. Attempts were made to stop the protesters at Jangalchatti barrier but they moved further after a scuffle” Chamoli SP Yashwant Singh said. Singh also added that they were again stopped at Diwalikhal which is the final barrier. It is then when the protesters hurled stones at the police. He further added that many jawans sustain injuries and one of them got serious injuries on the head.