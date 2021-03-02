BJP MP Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan passes away; six-time BJP MP

Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan, BJP MP from Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa constituency, passed away at Delhi’s Medanta Hospital, where he was undergoing treatment after testing positive for Covid-19 on January 11. After his condition turned critical, Chauhan was shifted to Delhi 20 days ago from Bhopal’s Chirayu Hospital. The actual reason of his death is still unknown but it is believed that his lungs were damaged following contraction of the novel coronavirus.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan condoled the parliamentarian’s death. Chief Minister called Nandkumar Singh a bridge between the older and younger generation.“We put in our best efforts, but could not save him,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressed his deep condolences on his demise. He also said that the MP will be remembered for his work towards strengthening BJP across Madhya Pradesh.

“Saddened by the demise of Lok Sabha MP from Khandwa Shri Nandkumar Singh Chauhan Ji. He will be remembered for his contributions to Parliamentary proceedings, organisational skills and efforts to strengthen the BJP across Madhya Pradesh. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti,” the Prime Minister’s tweet read.