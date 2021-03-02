Controversial tweet; Karnataka HC refuses to stay proceedings against Kangana Ranaut

The Karnataka High Court refused to stay the proceedings initiated against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut over her controversial tweet calling farmers “terrorists”. “People who spread misinformation and rumours about CAA that caused riots are the same people who are now spreading misinformation about farmers’ bills and causing terror in the nation, they are terrorists” Kangana’s tweet read.

Advocate L Ramesh Naik had earlier filed complaint against the actress after police refused to take any action. A Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Court at Karnataka’s Bengaluru directed police to lodge an FIR against Kangana for the same. Kangana moved the High Court seeking to quash the FIR.

“Another day another FIR, yesterday Javed chacha with help of Maharashtra government got a warrant issued for me and now another FIR for supporting farmer’s bill, meanwhile those who spread lies about this Bill and Farmer’s genocide also caused riots, face no consequences. Thanks” Kangana tweeted.

The lyricist, Javed Akhtar had filed the complaint against Kangana in November 2020, alleging that the actor had made defamatory comments against him in an interview by taking his name while talking about a “coterie” existing in Bollywood.

As she failed to appear before court, Mumbai court has issued a bailable warrant against Kangana in connection with the defamation complaint registered against her by Javed Akhtar.