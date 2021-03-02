Day temperatures are likely to be above normal; says IMD

India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its summer forecast for March to May, said that the day temperatures are likely to be above normal in north, northeast, parts of east and west India. However, it also stated that the south and adjoining central India will likely go thorough below normal temperatures.

There is a probability forecast for above maximum temperatures in Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Gujarat, coastal Maharashtra, Goa and coastal Andhra Pradesh.

“During the upcoming hot weather season (March to May), above normal seasonal maximum (day) temperatures are likely over most of the subdivisions of north, northwest and northeast India, few subdivisions from eastern and western parts of central India and few coastal subdivisions of north peninsular India,” the forecast said.

There is a high probability with over 75 percent of above normal temperature in Chhattisgarh and Odisha where the mercury will be above normal. IMD said that in these two states, the temperature is likely to be above normal by 0.86 degrees Celsius and 0.66 degrees Celsius respectively. The forecast also said that there is a 60 percent probability of above normal temperature over Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi by 0.5 degree Celsius.