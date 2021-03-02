Facebook introduces live room feature on Instagram… Know more!!!

Facebook introduced the new live room feature on Instagram. This allows users to make live videos with up to three people. Earlier it was possible to include only one extra person live. Global Instagram users can use the Live Rooms feature. This system can be utilized for various creative purposes. More tools and facilities for this will be introduced in the coming months.

How do live rooms work?

You can start the live room session by swiping left on the Instagram page or from the Live Camera option.

Enter a title and click on the Rooms icon to select members.

You can see requests from other users who want to go live with you. You can search for people and find them. You will always be at the top of the screen once the live starts. When starting live, three people do not have to be put together. A third party can be added as a guest during the live.