Gujarat; Dharma Swatantrya bill to be presented during ongoing budget session

Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have already set precedents to counter ‘love jihad’. And now the state of Gujarat is going to introduce a Bill to punish those who compel and convert Hindu girls on the pretext of marriage. ujarat Home Minister Pradipsinh Jadeja said that the bill known as Dharma Swatantrya (Religious Freedom) will be presented in the ongoing state budget session with certain amendments to combat ‘love jihad’.

“We will be presenting the Dharma Swatantrya (Religious Freedom) bill with amendment in this budget session in Vidhan Sabha. The bill prohibits and provides for punishment for conversion by misrepresentation, undue influence, coercion, marriage or any fraudulent means. The bill aims to control to menace of love jihad. It will punish all those who try to cheat Hindu girls by changing names,” Jadeja told.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had earlier said that the modalities for a law against ‘love jihad’ have been put in place. “Preparations have been made for a stringent law against ‘love jihad’. We will bring a Bill on this issue in the upcoming Assembly session. The manner in which girls are being lured, will not go on for long,” Chief Minister said.

On February 24, the Uttar Pradesh Assembly passed the ‘Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Bill, 2021’, also known as the ‘love jihad’bill. In January, the Madhya Pradesh government too passed the Freedom of Religion Ordinance, 2020, and made a law.