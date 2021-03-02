Hathras horror; ‘He molested me and now killed my father. Give me justice’ cries the girl

Gaurav Sharma was jailed for a brief period in a molestation case filed by the victim’s father in 2018. Sharma who recently got bail, has allegedly shot dead the girl’s father.

As per police, an argument broke out between the accused’s family and that of the victim on Monday afternoon. The argument led Sharma to fire several rounds at the father of the girl. He died on the way to hospital.

“First, he molested me and now he has killed my father. His Name is Gaurav Sharma. He had come to our village and shot my father dead. Please give me justice,” the girl cried heard outside the police station.

“The deceased had filed a case of molestation in July 2018 against the main accused Gaurav Sharma. After that Gaurav was arrested and sent to jail but he came out on bail after one month,” said Superintendent of Police. The police have registered a case against four people, including Gaurav. The accused fled from the spot. A team is appointed to carry further probe and to arrest him.