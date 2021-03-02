PM Modi to inaugurate Ministry of Ports’ Maritime India Summit 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate ‘Maritime India Summit 2021’ via video conferencing. The Prime Minister’s Office said that the Summit will be organised by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways on a virtual platform from March 2 to 4.

The summit is expected to visualise a roadmap for India’s Maritime sector for the coming decade. The government asserted that the summit will bring India to the forefront of the Global Maritime Sector. Denmark is the partner country for the three-day summit.

Prominent speakers from all around the globe will take part in the summit. They are expected to discuss and explore the potential business opportunities and investments in Indian Maritime domain.