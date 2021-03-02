RLSP to merge with JDU; Upendra Kushwaha may get a key role

Within the next two weeks, Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) is likely to merge with the Janata Dal (United). As per reports it is also expected that the RLSP chief and former MP Upendra Kushwaha may get a key position within the JD(U) organisation.

This could be in consonance with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s idea to consolidate the core constituency of OBCs Koeri and Kurmi — known as Luv-Kush in political lexicon. Sources have also stated that to finalise modalities of the merger, Kushwaha and JD(U) veteran leader and Rajya Sabha MP Bashistha Narayan Singh have met several times in the past.

Kushwaha formed the RLSP in March 2013 and the party won all three Lok Sabha seats it contested in 2014 Lok Sabha polls as an NDA constituent. It drew a blank in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls as an RJD ally. The RLSP didn’t win any seat in the 2020 Assembly polls instead it damaged the JD(U)’s prospects in at least 10-15 seats in Khagaria, Begusarai, Saran, Vaishali, Gaya and Ara. It managed to get 5,000 to about 40,000 votes in 30-odd seats.

Sources also informed that there plans to make Upendra Kushwaha an MLC and minister but later it was inferred that he may get a key position in the organisation.