Vaccine: China unleashes attacks to break India’s monopoly, Israel bans Covid-tracking….

China is launching attacks to undermine India’s monopoly on global vaccine production. China-backed hacker groups have carried out heavy attacks in recent weeks targeting two Indian vaccine makers, cybersecurity firm Sifma told Reuters. India and China are fierce rivals in terms of vaccine production for different countries. India produces 60% of the vaccine sold worldwide.

Sifma, a cyber security company backed by Goldman Sachs, is headquartered in Singapore and Tokyo. Sifma said the Chinese hacking group APT10 (Stone Panda) had attacked the security of the IT division and distribution network of Bharat Biotech and the Serum Institute. The Serum Institute of India is the largest manufacturer of vaccines in the world.

The Israeli Supreme Court has banned the tracking of corona virus victims through their mobile phones. The court ruled that this was a serious encroachment on civil liberties. Since March 2020, the technology of the anti-terrorist group known as Shin Bet has been used to prevent the spread of the epidemic in Israel, such as where a person stands and who he comes in contact with.