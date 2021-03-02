West Bengal polls update; UP CM Yogi Adithyanath to hold campaign in Malda

This time is really tough for the existing TMC in West Bengal and challenging for its chief rival BJP as well. Leaders are at forefront with their political tactics to conquer the state. And here is Uttar Pradesh Chief (UP) Minister Yogi Adityanath to hold a rally in Malda district in poll-bound West Bengal. Since the announcement of election dates, Adityanath is the first BJP leader to campaign in West Bengal.

It is reported that Adityanath will hold at least a dozen rallies in the state. During the campaign, he is likely to raise the issue of migrant workers, corruption, love jihad besides other relevant matters. To end the TMC rule in West Bengal, he may highlight the achievements of the BJP governments in his state as well as at the Centre.

However, the party is trying to woo Hindu voters, especially from minority-dominated areas in the state. In 2019 general elections, Adityanath’s rally in West Bengal was slated to begin from the Malda district but the state administration denied permission for his rallies. This created a massive political row.

The Election Commission announced that West Bengal will go to polls in eight phases beginning from March 27. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. The contest for the 294-seater Assembly is likely to be a bipolar battle between the BJP and TMC.