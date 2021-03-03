450 million-year-old rock has been returned to Mars

Muscat: Oman has been returned a 450 million-year-old rock to Mars. Sayh Al Uhaymir 008 was discovered in the Wilayat ?of Haima, Al Wusta province, ?in 1999. The scientific community considers this to be a rare event in the history of science. The rock is believed to be 450 million years old and was named Sayh Al Uhaymir 008. An Oman geologist said the rock was scientifically documented in 1999. He said that a scientific study was carried out in 2000 and another stone named Sayh al Uhaymir 5 was found two kilometers away.

The rock was returned to Mars via NASA’s Mars mission Perseverance. The scientific community hopes that the 450-million-year-old rock will help study to found the changes in the nature of Mars. “Scientists will be looking for rocks that may have formed in water, possibly preserving evidence of the chemical building blocks of life,” Lori Glaze, director of the Nasa planetary science division, said last year.