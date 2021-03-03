Covid-19 Update: Active cases crosses 10,000 in Qatar

The Ministry of Public Health has updated the coronavirus situation in Qatar. 471 new coronavirus cases along with 332 recoveries and 1 new deaths was reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 427 1 contacts of active cases and 44 travel related.

Thus the total number of confirmed cases surged to 165,071 . The total recoveries has mounted to 154,752 . The death toll stands at 260.

At present there are 10,059 active cases in Qatar. There are 89 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 749. 8 were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and so 110 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU.

The ministry has conducted 10575 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. In this 6337 people were tested for the first time. Till now 155,7031 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the country.