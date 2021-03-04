Axis Bank in association with WhatsApp to ensure banking services to customers

Axis Bank has teamed up with WhatsApp, a leading social media app, to ensure basic banking services. Services such as account balance and transaction details can now be found through WhatsApp. Customers can find out about account balance, recent transaction details, credit card payments, fixed deposits, and recurring deposits.

Bank customers and non-bank customers can avail of the new service. You can also find out about the nearest ATM and loan centers. The bank also said that many banking products can be availed through WhatsApp. Axis Bank is the third-largest private sector bank in the country. Card service is also available through WhatsApp. Credit cards and debit cards can be blocked through WhatsApp. The service is available non-stop throughout the day. All you have to do is send a hi message to 7036165000.