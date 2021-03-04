Canada PM Trudeau thanks PM Modi for medical assistance; India promises further help

Canada thanked India for sending 500,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines, a week after the AstraZeneca vaccine was approved. “The AZ/CoviShield vaccine is now in Canada. The first tranche of 500,000 doses arrived this morning from Serum Institute of India with 1.5 million more doses to follow. Thank you to all whose hard work made this happen. We look forward to future collaboration” Anita Anand, MP for Oakville and Minister of Public Services and Procurement tweeted.

While appreciating her efforts. Jennifer O’Connell, MP for Pickering-Uxbridge, said, “This is incredible work – AstraZeneca was approved this past Friday and thanks to Minister Anita, her team and the many others involved, 5 days later we have received 500,000 doses with 1.5 million more on the way! We’re now set to receive more than 6.5M doses by the end of March!”

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau. PM assured that India will do its best to support Canada’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts. ”It would be significantly because of India’s tremendous pharmaceutical capacity, and Prime Minister Modi’s leadership in sharing this capacity with the world” the Canadian Prime Minister said. Meanwhile, Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of Serum Institute of India thanked PM Trudeau for his warm words towards India.