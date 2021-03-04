Central government is all set to raise the MSP for jute

Kolkata: The Center is all set to raise the MSP for jute. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) intends to increase prices by 6-7 percent. In February 2019, the support price for raw jute was increased from Rs 3,700 to Rs 3,950. According to the Center, the hike in support price will bring relief to farmers and increase jute production.

About 70 percent of the country’s jute mills are located in Bengal. About 60 percent of it is on the banks of the Hooghly River. Of the 4 lakh jute workers in the country, 2 lakh are in Bengal. The dispute between the Mamata government and the Modi government over the implementation of central projects is intense. The BJP says its goal is to come to power and directly implement central policies.