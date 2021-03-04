Coalition forces intercepts and destroys explosive drone launched by Houthi’s towards Saudi Arabia

The coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia has on Thursday intercepted and destroyed an explosive laden drone launched by Houthi militants in Yemen targeting Saudi Arabia. Brigadier General Turki Al Malki, the official spokesperson of coalition forces confirmed this.

“Joint Coalition Forces have intercepted and destroyed this morning (Thursday) a bomb-laden UAV launched systematically and deliberately by the terrorist Houthi militia to target civilians and civilian objects in Khamis Mushait. The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition will continue to implement all necessary operational procedures to safeguard civilians and civilian objects in accordance with the customary International Humanitarian Law,” Brigadier General Turki Al Malki said.

The Saudi led Arab forces has on Wednesday also foiled Houthi militants attack towards the country. In the month of February the Arab forces had destroyed many attacks by the Houthi militants. On the last week, the Arab Coalition forces intercepted and destroyed a Houthi drone targeting civilian areas in Khamis Mushait city, southwest of Saudi Arabia. Earlier in February, the Arab coalition foiled multiple attacks launched by the Houthi militants against the Saudi Arabia, including a drone attack on Abha airport .

The Houthi rebels had been targeting Saudi Arabia continuously. The Houthi rebels had been using drones and missiles to attack Saudi Arabia. The coalition’s forces regularly intercept explosive-laden boats in the Red Sea and explosives-laden drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia.