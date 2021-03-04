Country issued new travel advisory

USA has issued new travel advisory for all its citizen. The United States Center for Disease Control (CDC) had issued the new travel advisory. CDC has urged all US citizens not to travel to Kuwait. CDC has also raised Kuwait’s COVID-19 risk factor to level 4.

The CDC launched a s a four level travel system. The system ranks whether a country is safe to travel to or not based on the current situation in said country.

Also Read: Recovery rate reaches 93.4% in Oman

All passengers who wish to travel Kuwait to the United States must conduct a PCR test no more than three days before travelling to the US.