Covid-19 Update: 2742 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

2742 new coronavirus cases along with 1691 new recoveries and 17 deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours. This was updated by the Ministry of Health and Prevention in the country.

Thus the total number of people infected with the coronavirus infection has reached at 402,205 in UAE. In this, 387,278 people were recovered from the infection. 1286 people lost their lives. At present there are 13,641 active cases in UAE.

The ministry has conducted 235,797 Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. Till now over 31.5 million Covid-19 tests were carried out in UAE.

Meanwhile, Sharjah Police has announced that it will employ a ‘zero tolerance’ policy towards illegal gatherings flouting Covid-19 rules in the emirate. Groups of teens meeting under buildings, men playing games in green areas and squares, beggars and gamblers are the focus of the new campaign.