Covid-19 Update: Recovery rate reaches 93.4% in Oman

The Ministry of Health in Oman has update the Covid-19 situation in the country. The recovery rate has reached at 93.4% in Oman. The fatality rate has reached at 1.1%.

Meanwhile, 369 new coronavirus cases along with 353 recoveries were reported in Oman in the last 24 hours. No new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 142896. The total recoveries had mounted to 133491. The death toll is firm at 1583.

At present there are 7822 active cases in the country. This comprises 5.5% of the total cases. 80 People were admitted in the ICUs.

The ministry urged everyone to adhere to social distancing instructions issued by the Supreme Committee and the MOH.