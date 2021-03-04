Covid-19 Update: Saudi Arabia announces 336 new recoveries

The Ministry Health in Saudi Arabia has update the coronavirus situation in the country. 375 new coronavirus cases were reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. Of the new cases, 162 were recorded in Riyadh, 66 in Makkah, 61 in the Eastern Province, 24 in the Northern Borders region, 14 in Madinah, 11 in Asir, 6 in Hail, 2 in Najran and 2 in Jazan. Thus the total number of confirmed cases surged to 378,708.

336 new recoveries were also reported in the last 24 hours. 4 new deaths were also reported. The overall recoveries now stand at 369,613. The death toll has reached at 6514.

At present there are 2581 active cases under medical treatment. In this 503 are admitted in ICUs. The recovery rate and fatality rate are unchanged at 97.6% and 1.7%.